The Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday morning in Facebook v. Duguid, a case concerning the scope of the federal ban on robocall systems, or "autodialers," under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. EPIC filed an amicus brief in the case urging the Court to preserve the law's broad restriction on robocalls. EPIC described how the problem of unwanted robocalls "has grown exponentially in recent years as new systems have made it easier and cheaper than ever" to send calls to millions of cell phone users without their consent. EPIC in its brief pushed back on Facebook's argument that the robocall ban should not apply to automated systems that dial from lists of numbers. EPIC emphasized that Congress was concerned "above all else with protecting the privacy of cell phone users from the scourge of robocalls." EPIC routinely files amicus briefs on the TCPA, including in Gadelhak v. AT&T Services which also concerned the scope of the robocall ban.