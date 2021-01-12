European Digital Rights (EDRi), along with 61 civil society groups including EPIC, sent a letter today calling for the EU to introduce certain red lines in their upcoming European Commission proposal on Artificial Intelligence. The letter calls on the EU to prohibit the use of biometric mass surveillance, AI at the border, use of AI with social scoring, and use of predictive policing and other AI criminal risk assessment tools. “Without regulatory limits on the use of AI-based technologies,” the letter says, “we face the risk of violations of our rights and freedoms by government and companies alike. EPIC has called for a moratorium on the use of face surveillance, and maintains resources on AI in the criminal justice system.