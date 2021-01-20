EPIC Equal Justice Works Fellow Ben Winters testified today before the Washington Legislature in support of a bill to establish transparency and accountability around state automated decision-making and ban certain dangerous applications of AI. Under SB5116, public and regularly updated algorithmic accountability reports of state uses of automated decision-making systems will be completed, AI-enabled profiling that produces significant legal effects will be prohibited, and other baseline protections will be enacted. EPIC has advocated for algorithmic transparency for several years, has called to ban face surveillance, and tracks use of AI in the Criminal Justice System.