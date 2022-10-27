CFPB Begins Rulemaking to Strengthen Personal Financial Data Rights
October 27, 2022
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced a rulemaking effort to “strengthen consumers’ access to and control over their financial data.” Efforts will include data portability and access rights to facilitate consumers ability to change which products they’re using. Importantly, the CFPB is considering “including limitations that would prevent third parties from reselling authorized data for other uses.” This reflects the principle of data minimization, which EPIC has repeatedly called for as the baseline of any regulation.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate