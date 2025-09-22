EPIC Endorses Algorithmic Accountability Act of 2025

Rep. Yvette Clarke and Sen. Ron Wyden once again introduced the Algorithmic Accountability Act, which EPIC has supported since it was first introduced in 2019.

The bill would place important transparency and accountability requirements on entities that use automated decision systems in making key decisions about people’s education, employment, utilities, finances, health care, housing, legal services, or other similarly consequential decisions.

EPIC has supported similar algorithmic safeguards across numerous states and has long advocated for more open and accountable use of automated systems.