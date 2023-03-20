EPIC Launches Campaign to Reform or Sunset FISA Section 702

Ahead of the potential sunset of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) at the end of 2023, EPIC has launched a campaign to significantly reform the sweeping surveillance authority or let it sunset. The campaign page includes EPIC’s major priorities for surveillance reforms as part of any reauthorization process, as well as EPIC’s blog series on Section 702 and the need for reform. EPIC recently joined a bipartisan coalition of civil liberties groups advocating for significant reform if Congress seeks to reauthorize Section 702. EPIC’s campaign page includes these coalition materials on Section 702 and related surveillance authorities.