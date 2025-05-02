EPIC Urges California Privacy Protection Agency to Resist Industry Pressure to Weaken Draft Regulations

EPIC provided public comment yesterday urging the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) to resist industry pressure to weaken proposed regulations.

The Board is considering draft regulations on automated decisionmaking technology (ADMT), risk assessments, and cybersecurity, as directed by the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Unfortunately, the draft regulations have been significantly weakened since the Board’s last meeting, following immense pressure from the tech industry, some state lawmakers, and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

EPIC has previously commented on several rounds of these draft regulations and urges the CPPA to restore the regulations to their earlier, more privacy-protective versions.

The revised draft regulations will be open for written public comment until June 2.