EPIC Urges PCLOB to Take Deep Dive on Intelligence Community’s Use of AI in Counterterrorism.

On July 1, EPIC submitted comments to the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB)’s request for written submission on the role of artificial intelligence in counterterrorism. EPIC urges the PCLOB to thoroughly investigate the Intelligence Community’s (IC) practices in development, procurement, and deployment of all AI systems, not just those that would replace or replicate human behavior. EPIC reiterates its stances on technologies such as facial recognition and predictive policing tools, urging PCLOB to consider how the counterterrorism context would exacerbate and accelerate the harms from the use of this technology due to the IC’s notorious lack of transparency and accountability.

These comments are the latest example of EPIC’s longstanding advocacy for stronger oversight and regulation of AI systems, including extensive research on law enforcement’s use of new surveillance technologies, AI procurement, generative AI technology, facial recognition, and predictive policing tools. EPIC has also worked to curtail the IC’s mass surveillance ecosystem, notably engaging in the effort to reform FISA Section 702 and fighting to gain access to information on how the federal government uses surveillance technologies.