President Trump has removed Inspector General of the Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson from his post. The President cited Atkinson's referral to Congress of a whistleblower complaint concerning Trump's efforts to have Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. Atkinson was required by law to transmit the report to Congress. EPIC has long fought for stronger oversight of U.S. intelligence agencies, and has pursued FOIA lawsuits against the CIA, the FBI, the ODNI, and the NSA. In EPIC v. Department of Justice, EPIC is currently seeking release of the complete Mueller Report, which details foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election. The DOJ recently submitted the full Mueller Report to a federal judge, who will determine what additional material must be released to the public.