The House of Representatives has passed a bill governing the security of the Internet of Things. The "Internet of Things Cybersecurity Improvement Act of 2019" sets baseline cybersecurity standards for IoT devices purchased by the federal government. The bipartisan measure is sponsored by Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) and Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) “The Internet of Things grows every single day, and, by the end of next year, it will include more than 20 billion devices. The result is an astounding, unimaginable amount of data—90% of the data in the entire world was created in the last two years. America needs to keep up with this incredible trend, and that means ensuring proper security and protections—the IoT Cybersecurity Improvement Act is a step in that direction,” said Hurd. The Senate Homeland Security Committee advanced a similar bill last year. EPIC recently told Congress that "the IoT network is the weak link in consumer products" and urged the establishment of of mandatory privacy and security standards.