The Department of Justice, as part of EPIC v. DOJ, has released extensive new material from the Mueller Report that was previously withheld from the public. The disclosure marks the culmination of EPIC’s 19-month legal effort to obtain the full, unredacted Special Counsel report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. The newly disclosed passages concern decisions by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller not to charge particular individuals with criminal offenses. Pages 176–179 and 188-191 of Volume I show that the Special Counsel declined to bring "computer-intrusion conspiracy" and campaign finance charges against Roger Stone, Julian Assange, and Wikileaks. As a result of EPIC’s suit, the Justice Department has already twice released portions of the Report that it initially withheld from the public. Judge Reggie B. Walton ordered today’s disclosures based on an in camera review of the unredacted Report—a step that Walton deemed necessary after determining that Attorney General Bill Barr's redactions to the Report may have been "self-serving." EPIC's Freedom of Information Act case—the first in the nation for the disclosure of the Mueller Report—is EPIC v. DOJ, No. 19-810.