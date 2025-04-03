Update: Tracking of Real Algorithmic Harms in California as Enforcement Continues

As part of our project Assessing the Assessments—supported by the Rose Foundation—EPIC is continuing to track instances of real AI harms that are relevant to enforcement of the California Consumer Privacy Act. EPIC began tracking these harms since the start of the project in 2023 with an update in 2024.

The examples below draw on two taxonomies of AI harms to describe the types of harms done:

Danielle Citron’s and Daniel Solove’s Typology of Privacy Harms, comprising physical, economic, reputational, psychological, autonomy, discrimination, and relationship harms; and

Joy Buolamwini’s Taxonomy of Algorithmic Harms, comprising loss of opportunity, economic loss, and social stigmatization, including loss of liberty, increased surveillance, stereotype reinforcement, and other dignitary harms.

These taxonomies do not necessarily cover all types of AI harms. EPIC uses these taxonomies to help readers visualize and contextualize AI harms without limiting the types and variety of AI harms that readers consider.

While many of the examples are focused on California, examples of the effects of an AI system in one jurisdiction will often apply to other states and countries as well.