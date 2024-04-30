State Lawmakers Testify about Industry Influence on Privacy Bills in Vermont Hearing
State lawmakers from across the country testified Friday to Vermont’s House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development about how industry lobbying affected their experiences championing privacy bills in their states.
The state lawmakers who testified were: Maine Rep. Maggie O’Neil, Maryland Del. Sara Love, former Oklahoma Rep. Collin Walke, Kentucky Sen. Whitney Westerfield, and Montana Sen. Daniel Zolnikov.
All five lawmakers encouraged Vermont to pass a strong privacy law this session, in many cases urging the Vermont legislators to adopt provisions stronger than what they were able to include in their own state bills. The lawmakers all testified that they experienced heavy lobbying to weaken their bills.
Kentucky Sen. Westerfield highlighted how national industry lobbying groups like the State Privacy and Security Coalition, NetChoice, and TechNet are working with local chambers of commerce and their members to lobby against strong state privacy laws.
Del. Love of Maryland also noted just how much money and effort national lobbyists spent trying to weaken her privacy bill.
Del. Love and Maine Rep. O’Neil—both of whom sponsored privacy bills this year—talked about how industry lobbyists used small and local businesses to help fight strong privacy laws.
Rep. O’Neil pointed to a similar strategy in Maine.
Vermont Rep. Monique Priestley, a lead sponsor of a privacy bill currently facing industry pushback, also talked during the hearing about how she was facing similar opposition from lobbyists. The Vermont bill passed the House unanimously last month and is now in the Senate, where the bill has been significantly weakened.
EPIC supports Vermont’s H.121 as it passed the House and testified in support of the bills in Maine and Maryland.
